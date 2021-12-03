Junior Hockey World Cup | Germany proves too hot for India, meets Argentina

Outplays India 4-2 in the semifinals

Germany, backed by solid homework, produced a clinical performance to outplay India 4-2 in the semifinals of the men’s Junior hockey World Cup at a rain-soaked Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Germany will meet Argentina in the summit clash on Sunday while India will face France for the bronze.

Germany’s balance in defence and attack served it well. Its robust defence denied space to the hosts, neutralising most of the moves outside the circle. The well-built Germans, who pressed hard right through the contest, scored off their second penalty corner when Erik Kleinlein slotted home a rebound in the 15th minute.

The Germans piled more misery by scoring thrice within four minutes in the second quarter. The Indian backline was rattled by the high intensity attacks and a hapless Pawan had a tough time under the bar.

Philip Holzmueller’s hit, which lobbed in following a deflection, off a cross from the right resulted in the second goal in the 21st minute. Hannes Muller’s reverse hit, off a loose ball inside the circle, made it 3-0. India pulled one back as Rahul Rajbhar's pass, from a narrow angle, was deftly deflected home by Sudeep Chirmako in the 25th minute. However, Christopher Kutter converted a penalty stroke as Germany had the upper hand going into half-time.

India was slightly better in the third quarter but continued to falter in basics, including passing. It was left to Boby Singh Dhami’s 60th-minute strike to make it 4-2.

Argentina edged out France 3-1 in a shootout to enter the final after 16 years. The match ended on an unpleasant note after a minor scuffle between the French and Argentine players.

The results: Semifinals: Argentina vs France 0-0 (Shootout: Argentina bt France 3-1); Germany 4 (Erik Kleinlein 15, Philip Holzmueller 21, Hannes Muller 24, Christopher Kutter 25) bt India 2 (Sudeep Chirmako 25, Boby Singh Dhami 60).

5th-8th places: Belgium vs Spain 2-2 (Shootout: Belgium bt Spain 4-3); Netherlands bt Malaysia 9-3.