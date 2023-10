October 08, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Supriya slammed four goals as Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneshwar, coasted to a 8-0 victory over Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat, in a super-league match of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls’ hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Sunday.

The results (super-league):

Kiddy’s Corner HSS, Gwalior 14 (Palak Gupta 4, Sneha Patel 3, Huda Khan 2, Mitali Sharma 2, Pooja Kori, Saniya Syed, Shivani Bamaniya) bt Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi 0.

CM Excellent HS, Bariatu, Ranchi 6 (Roshni Aind 3, Leoni Hemrom, Sangita Kumari, Salomi Nag) bt Naharkatia HSS, Assam 1 (Ritu Sawri).

Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneshwar 8 (Supriya 4, Puja Ramchuuria, Anushka Bhawre, Sheetal Yadav, Drupati Naik) bt Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat 0.

Punjab Institute of Sports, Bathinda 4 (Harjot Kaur, Kamaldeep Kaur, Mandeep Kaur, Amananeet Kaur) bt Government Girls SSS, Umra, Hisar 0.