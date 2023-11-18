HamberMenu
HOCKEY | Sumit slams six goals in Uttar Pradesh’s hammering of Kerala

November 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Sumit Kumar, prone, of Uttar Pradesh scores against Kerala during the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Sumit Kumar, prone, of Uttar Pradesh scores against Kerala during the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Sumit Kumar scored six goals in Uttar Pradesh’s huge 13-1 win over Kerala in a Pool-G match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Saturday.

The results: Pool B: Himachal 4 (Kapil 5, Vikram 14, Gujrot Singh Sangha 34, Harsukhpreet Singh 59) bt Assam 0.

F: Jharkhand 10 (Royan Soy Murum 5, Vijay Xess 13, Michael Topno 17, 26, Anurud Bhengra 22, Dilbar Balra 44, Noyel Topno 47, 59, Kujur Lovelight 50, Kongari Joseph 56) bt AP 2 (Hitesh Lekkala Rao 2, Venu Gorrela Gopal 53); Chandigarh 4 (Yograj 14, 15, Vishaljit Singh 17, Maninder Singh 40) bt Goans 2 (Issub Sayyed 3, 5).

G: Le Puducherry 4 (S. Suriya 23, Vinodhan 37, Veerathamizhan 41, R. Ranjith 59) bt Rajasthan 3 (Akhtar Shoyab 15, 45, Vijendra Singh Rathore 27); UP 13 (Sumit Kumar 17, 19, 37, 44, 47, 48, Shivam Anand 8, Faraz Mohd. 10, Sunil Yadav 17, Manish Yadav 21, Pawan Rajbhar 22, Lalit Negi 40, Arun Sahani 54) bt Kerala 1 (Shahanul Shafas Kv 58).

