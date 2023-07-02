Focus on building a strong structure and financial assistance, says Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

July 02, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As someone who came up the ranks at a time when Indian hockey struggled for funds and facilities, Dilip Tirkey knows the importance of financial support. Unsurprisingly, grassroots development is the Hockey India (HI) president’s biggest personal dream.

While the federation started a Grassroots Development Committee last year, HI has now also begun financial assistance to states and districts to revive the organisation at the lowest levels.

Strong structure

“We understand that getting things in order at the bottom is very important to build a strong structure right up to the top. Earlier, many states didn’t even have district units. We have now asked all of them to register district committees, get them affiliated and conduct school and club-level events, senior and junior tournaments, for both men and women.

“We have already given ₹2 lakh to every state unit and will give ₹1 lakh more on completion of the process. State units will also get ₹10 lakh for organising state championships. We will also provide ₹20,000 to every district to organise school and club events besides sticks, balls and other equipment. We need to first get our house in order, only then can we expect government support at the state and district level,” he told The Hindu.

Personal experiences

The announcement of cash rewards for winning matches is also borne out of Tirkey’s personal experiences.

“When we played, we also thought we were working hard for the country and the game and should get something. Everyone expects financial support. We still cannot compare with cricket but every player expects some reward.

“The main idea behind announcing these rewards is to improve performances — motivate players to do better, together, confidently. We do not have the funds right now to start full-time annual contracts but we wanted to make a start somewhere and this is a small first step,” the former India captain insisted.

HI gives ₹50,000 for every player and ₹25,000 for every staff member for winning an international game at every level for both men and women.

When asked about holding international events outside Odisha, Tirkey admitted it was a collaborative effort.

“We are telling state units to increase hockey tournaments and convince state governments and local sponsorship. Just like the Tamil Nadu government has stepped forward and is now doing so much starting with the ACT, which I hope will encourage other states to follow suit. Somewhere down the line our state units slowed down and stopped being actively involved but we are starting again now,” he said.