GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Jr women's national camp

This core group has been picked based on the players' performances

January 08, 2024 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the junior women's national coaching camp that begins on Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, Bengaluru.

The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023, HI said in a release.

They will report to coach Tushar Khandker for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

"This core group has been picked based on the players' performances for their respective state teams in Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship, Zonal Championships as well as Junior Women Academy National Championships and Zonal Championships," Khandker said.

"I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup," he said.

List of players in the 41-member core probable group:

Goalkeepers: Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz

Defenders: Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo

Midfielders: Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan, Sakshi Rana

Forwards: Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar, Sunelita Toppo.

Standbys: Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender), Sejal (Forward).

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.