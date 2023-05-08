HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia tour, Savita to lead

The tour will be part of the team's preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games

May 08, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Hockey India on May 8 named a 20-member national women's team for a three-match series in Australia, to be held in Adelaide from May 18.

They will also play two games against Australia 'A'. The tour will be part of the team's preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the team's vice-captain.

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur.

The midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

India's forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya who has more than 250 international caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Scopman said, "We are excited to have international exposure again after two intense training blocks. Australia is a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed.

"It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground." India will face Australia on May 18, 20 and 21, and Australia 'A' on May 25 and 27. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.