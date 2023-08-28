HCLFoundation dedicates sports complex to government school

August 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - NOIDA

The HCLFoundation renovated the sports complex of Government Upper Primary School, Iteda, Gautam Budh Nagar, and dedicated it to the students of government schools and urban slum communities in an impressive function on Monday.

The complex has a football ground, two cricket pitches, basketball and volleyball courts, apart from two long jump pits.

HCLTech which delivers its corporate social responsibility through HCLFoundation also utilised the field to conduct the inauguration of its ‘Sports for Change Nationals’, featuring students from many different parts of the country and competing in different sports.

The government school which has three class rooms for sixth to eighth standard has also been presented with a new building with three more modern class rooms. The washrooms and other facilities have also been built in a high quality fashion.

“Our contribution in redeveloping the sports complex with modern infrastructure conveys our commitment to honing sports talent and cultivating values of team work and community integration. Through this endeavour, we reaffirm our conviction that sports has the capacity to mould and inspire a vibrant society”, said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, vice president of HCLFoundation.

With prominent personalities of the area, including police personnel present for the inauguration, Dr. Nidhi hoped that the place would always serve as a sporting facility for the community, despite the gigantic infrastructure development in the area.

The ‘Sport for Change’ Nationals culminates from HCLFoundation’s programmes Uday and Samuday through which underprivileged children in different districts are selected, put through rigorous training and screened after intense qualifying rounds.

The initiative has so far generated 13 international-level players, 42 National players and benefited over 27,000 children. Moreover, about 120 students are supported with full-time sports scholarships under HCLFoundation’s Power of One initiative, by which HCL employees contribute financially or with their time for community service.