November 18, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Former World No. 47 Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated sixth seed Harley Lam of Hong Kong 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in the pre-quarterfinals of the fourth HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Bodhi International School courts in Jodhpur on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, Sandhu will play second seed and the champion of the last leg in Chennai, Abhay Singh.

Velavan Senthilkumar was the other Indian to make the quarterfinals in the men’s event as he cruised past seeventh seed Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia in straight games. He will take on third-ranked Damen Rahul Pragasam of Malaysia.

Sunayna advances

In the women’s event, Sunayna Kuruvilla beat seventh seed Salma El Alfy of Egypt in straight games and will play compatriot and third seed Akanksha Salunkhe in the quarterfinals.

Fourth ranked Tanvi Khanna was the other Indian woman to make the last eight and will face Amina Orfi of Egypt.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Men: Zahed Salem (Egy) bt Andrik Lim (Mas) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; Anderhman Abdelkhalek (Egy) bt Chung Yat Long (Hkg) 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 12-10; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Hafiz Zhafri (Mas) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Darren Rahul Pragasam (Mas) bt Andes Ling (Hkg) 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-9; Ong Sai Hung (Mas) bt Jan Wipperfurth (Ger) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7; Mohammed Nasser (Egy) bt Ravindu Laksiri (Sri) 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Harley Lam (Hkg) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Abhay Singh bt Wae Ming Hock (Mas) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Women: Aira Azman (Mas) bt Nour Wageeh (Egy) 10-12, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7; Ching Hei Fung (Hkg) bt Urwashi Joshi 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Salma El Alfy (Egy) 11-8, 11-2, 11-8; Akanksha Salunkhe bt Lam Po Ying (Hkg) 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6; Tanvi Khanna bt Wong Po Yu Kirstie (Hkg) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Amina Orfi (Egy) bt Sunita Patel 11-5, 11-2, 11-1; Nour Khafagy (Egy) bt Toby Tae (Hkg) 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Cheng Nga Ching (Hkg) bt Rathika Seelan 11-8, 11-4, 11-3.