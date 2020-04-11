Will consider leading AIFF, says Bhutia

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has said he will consider contesting for the post of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president in future. Bhutia retired in 2011, after being Indian football’s posterboy for more than a decade.

“That is definitely something to be considered in future,” he said when asked if he wants to become AIFF president one day, while answering questions on Facebook.

“At the moment I am focusing on grassroots football with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School and United Sikkim Club and also at district level (in Sikkim),” said Bhutia.

Current AIFF president Praful Patel has effectively been at the helm of affairs since 2008, when then chief Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi fell ill. He was elected president in 2012 and again in 2016, and is unlikely to be eligible this year under the Sports Code.