AIFF launches FMP

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday launched its Football Management Program (FMP) by signing an MOU with Spanish La Liga SmartBank co-leader Cadiz CF.

The iFMP will enable students to study in three cities over the course of a year — New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz (Spain).

According to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, “such a program was needed keeping in mind the signficant growth of football. It is a highly governed sport and requires the stakeholders to have a thorough knowledge of how to administer. It is a specific football masters course and the response so far has been very good. The emphasis is clearly on professionalism in football.”

“The program,” insisted Das, “will be the first to be conducted by any sports federation in India. It will give a structured insight into governance of world football as laid down in FIFA and AFC statutes and an understanding of the plethora of rules and regulations for managing football in India in line with best practices across the world including player status, regulations, competition regulations, terms of reference and functioning of standing and judicial committees, finance and budgetary control, integrity, anti-racism and anti-doping regulations.”

“The AIFF Masters,” Das added, “will provide students complete hands-on experiential training on every aspect of football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management and analysis, leadership and project management skills, contractual and legal obligations, sponsorship marketing and business communication. This program will provide exemplary football managers to meet the needs of Indian football.”

The AIFF will conduct a Common Admission Test to ensure that every interested candidate gets an equal opportunity to enroll in the limited seats on offer each year. It will also have a strong line-up of global football faculty to share their knowledge and experience.

AIFF president Praful Patel observed: “Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India. We felt that such a Program was much needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India but across the world. With the curriculum combining theoretical and practical knowledge, there will be a paradigm shift in football management in the country.”

The fee for the one-day course will be ₹2 lakh with Das promising “very good placements.”