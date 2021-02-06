Football

Villa beats sloppy Arsenal

Quickfire goal: Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates with Jack Grealish after scoring in the second minute.  

An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat a sloppy Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday to move up to eighth in the Premier League, consigning the visitors to a second loss in as many games.

The results: Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 2) bt Arsenal 0; Burnley 1 (Gudmundsson 53) drew with Brighton 1 (Dunk 36); Newcastle 3 (Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4) bt Southampton 2 (Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48).

LaLiga: Levante 2 (Morales 30, 67) drew with Granada 2 (Kenedy 43, Soldado 90+2); Huesca 1 (Galan 48) lost to Real Madrid 2 (Varane 55, 84).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Demirbay 18, 31, Bailey 56, Wirtz 68, Gray 84) bt Stuttgart 2 (Kalajdzic 50, 77); Freiburg 2 (Jeong 49, Schmid 52) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Moukoko 76); Schalke 0 lost to RB Leipzig 3 (Mukiele 45+2, Sabitzer 73, Orban 87); Mainz 1 (Niakhate 22-pen) bt Union Berlin 0; Augsburg 0 lost to Wolfsburg 2 (Weghorst 38, Baku 59).

Serie A: Atalanta 3 (Ilicic 14, Gosens 19, Muriel 21) drew with Torino 3 (Belotti 42, Bremer 45+1, Bonazzoli 84); Sassuolo 1 (Caputo 25) lost to Spezia 2 (Erlic 39, Oyasi 78).

Friday: LaLiga: Alaves 1 (Joselu 66) bt Real Valladolid 0.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Coman 21).

Serie A: Fiorentina 0 lost to Inter Milan 2 (Barella 31, Persic 52).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 11:04:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/villa-beats-sloppy-arsenal/article33770545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY