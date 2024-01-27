GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Super Cup final | Odisha FC faces a resurgent East Bengal in its bid to retain the title

January 27, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Amitabha Das Sharma
East Bengal player Saul Crespo and head coach Carles Cuadrat and Odisha FC’s Coach Sergio Lobera and player Carlos Delgado along with the Kalinga Super Cup trophy on the eve of final match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 27, 2024.

East Bengal player Saul Crespo and head coach Carles Cuadrat and Odisha FC’s Coach Sergio Lobera and player Carlos Delgado along with the Kalinga Super Cup trophy on the eve of final match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

East Bengal FC will lean on its rich legacy and a recent surge in form to leverage its chances against defending champion and home favourite Odisha FC when the two clash for the Kalinga Super Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday evening.

The final is going to be a feisty affair considering the arsenal the two sides possess. Both teams seem to be on an even keel, having won all their four group matches and the semifinals while making their way to the title round.

In every assessment, the two match each other in almost all departments. But when it comes to consistency, Odisha FC steals the march for being the more successful side. The Juggernauts have remained unbeaten in the 15 matches (across ISL, AFC Cup and Super Cup) while winning an enviable 13 of them.

East Bengal weathered a shaky start before steadying itself in the later stages of the ISL. The red and gold brigade has remained unbeaten in the last nine games while recording five wins in them.

The final also offers East Bengal a big chance to erase a prolonged title drought of 12 years when it comes to winning a national championship. The Federation Cup title in 2012 was the last big triumph listed in the name of the Torch Bearers of Kolkata.

“Both teams present good dynamics of results in their performances. We have been performing consistently. And it is the same with Odisha, as they have a longer unbeaten streak,” East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat said while assessing the two sides. “Unfortunately, those dynamics are going to break as one of the teams is going to lose tomorrow. It will be a very difficult game, but we will try to win as we have been doing in the last few matches.”

Related Topics

soccer / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.