SAFF victory will not have much bearing on the 2023 AFC Asian Cup preparations, says India head coach Igor Stimac

The most important time for India to prepare well for the Asian Cup is December and we are looking to get minimum four weeks’ preparation, says Stimac

July 05, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Leader: We created memories and proved what we can do when given time and space, he said.

Leader: We created memories and proved what we can do when given time and space, he said. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

India head coach Igor Stimac said that the SAFF Championship win was proof of what the team can achieve when given the time and space to work.

Enjoy the game

“This was good, we created memories and we proved once again to everyone [that] when we are given the time to work together, to create an environment which can produce results for Indian football, then we are successful as a team and you can enjoy the game we play,” the Croat said after the triumph over Kuwait in the final. “Otherwise, neither my players nor the staff are taking responsibility for the results in the future if we are not given the time to work together.”

The 55-year-old said that the victory, though important, will not have much of a bearing on the preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be played early next year.

Far away

“The Asian Cup is far away. The most important time for the National team of India to prepare well for the Asian Cup is December. We are looking to get minimum four weeks’ preparation. The rest doesn’t matter.”

