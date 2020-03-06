Football

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard undergoes 'successful' surgery on broken foot

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. File Photo.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hazard came off during Madrid's defeat by Levante on February 23 after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.

Real Madrid star and Belgian international Eden Hazard has undergone successful surgery on his broken right foot, the Spanish La Liga leaders said Thursday.

“Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot,” Real said in a statement.

“The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to being his rehabilitation process,” read the statement.

Also Read
Eden Hazard presented in front of Real Madrid fans | Photo Credit: Reuters

What can Real Madrid expect from Eden Hazard, its newest Galactico?

 

Hazard came off during Madrid's defeat by Levante on February 23 after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.

He joined Madrid for 100 million euros from Chelsea last summer but has endured a nightmare first year in Spain.

He sustained a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the season and after coming back in September, took time to regain form and fitness.

Hazard appeared to be finding his rhythm only to suffer his first fracture in November, before his latest set-back. He has made only 15 appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 10:32:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/real-madrids-eden-hazard-undergoes-successful-surgery-on-broken-foot/article30997851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY