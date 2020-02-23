Madrid's Hazard suffers another fracture to right leg

Real Madrid said on Sunday that Belgium forward Eden Hazard has fractured his right lower leg, putting him in danger of missing the rest of the season.
Madrid’s medical report said that he had a “fracture to his right distal fibula,” but did not specify if it was in the same place.
Nor did the club say how long it expects him to be out. Hazard missed almost three months due to his previous injury.
Madrid hosts Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. It then hosts Barcelona on Sunday with the Spanish league lead up for grabs.
Madrid’s loss at Levante let Barcelona take a two-point advantage at the top of the Liga standings.
