Rangers complete Scottish Premiership undefeated

Rangers completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign after the champion defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at an empty Ibrox.

The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade that they clinched in March.

Gerrard, who became manager in 2018, said, “In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we’d one day get to this moment.

“The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can’t stand still, one is not enough.”

In going 38 games undefeated, Rangers reached 102 points, breaking a century for the first time.

Rangers ended up 25 points clear of second-placed Celtic, winner of the previous nine Premierships.

The new champion won all 18 games at home, conceding only four goals.

Rangers allowed only 13 goals all season, a new British record that eclipsed the 15 by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2004-05.

The Aberdeen result was also Rangers’ 26th clean sheet, a Scottish record.