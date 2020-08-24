PSG fans arrested

Nearly 150 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after the team's Champions League final defeat, police said on Monday.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes Stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match. Thousands of supporters had gathered at the Parc des Princes to cheer on PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched on a big screen.

The trouble lasted several hours, as groups of fans threw bottles and fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.