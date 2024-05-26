GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in French Cup final to clinch domestic treble

Published - May 26, 2024 04:49 am IST - VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ:

Reuters
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is tossed into the air as he celebrates with teammates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq, northern France

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is tossed into the air as he celebrates with teammates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq, northern France | Photo Credit: Michel Euler

Paris St Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the French Cup final on Saturday courtesy of first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz to end the season with a domestic treble.

The Ligue 1 and French Super Cup champions dominated the first half at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy to secure their record-extending 15th Cup title and first since 2021.

Dembele put PSG ahead after 23 minutes when Nuno Mendes' cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box to coolly head home, and Ruiz doubled the advantage with a strike from a tight angle at the second attempt.

Lyon pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Jake O'Brien's towering header off a corner before PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a superb save minutes later.

PSG's all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net in his final game for the club, leaving his record at 256 goals in 308 appearances over his seven-year spell.

