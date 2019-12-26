Football

Premier League | Spurs bounce back to best Brighton

Drawing level: Harry Kane firing in Tottenham Hotspur’s equaliser.

Drawing level: Harry Kane firing in Tottenham Hotspur’s equaliser.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Kane, Alli strike for Mourinho’s side

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored in the second half as Jose Mourinho’s side came from behind to claim a 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

Kane followed up his own shot to equalise in the 53rd minute and cancel out Adam Webster’s first-half header and Alli put Spurs ahead in the 72nd, knocking in a pass from Serge Aurier to complete a move inspired by substitute Christian Eriksen.

VAR negates goal

Spurs were reeling from a disheartening home 2-0 loss to Chelsea and a sleepy atmosphere gripped their stadium early in the game, which was briefly lifted when Kane put the ball in the net before a VAR review ruled the effort offside.

Brighton, which had thrashed Spurs 3-0 in October in one of the final games under Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, went ahead when defender Webster appeared unmarked to head in a Pascal Gross free kick in the 37th minute.

Mourinho left club record signing Tanguy Ndombele out of the squad but brought on Giovani Lo Celso and Eriksen after Kane’s leveller and the move paid off as Eriksen foxed Brighton’s defence with a cross-field pass which Aurier flicked to Alli.

The victory took Tottenham up to fifth in the standings on 29 points after 19 games and left Brighton in 13th on 20.

The result: Tottenham 2 (Kane 53, Alli 72) bt Brighton 1 (Webster 37).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 10:22:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/premier-league-spurs-bounce-back-to-best-brighton/article30405207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY