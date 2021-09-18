Premier league | Ronaldo-driven Man United will look to bounce back

Chelsea’s Lukaku goes up against Tottenham’s Kane

All eyes are once again on Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United aims make amends for a shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys when the Premier League leader heads to West Ham on Sunday.

Second-placed Chelsea is behind United only on goals scored and will look to extend its unbeaten start in a London derby at Tottenham.

Liverpool and Manchester City will not expect to be troubled when Crystal Palace and Southampton visit Anfield and the Etihad respectively on Saturday.

Pressure on Arteta

But the pressure is on under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when the Gunners travel to fellow struggler Burnley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded an immediate response from United after the optimism engendered by Ronaldo’s return was punctured in Bern.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will go head to head with Tottenham’s Harry Kane in a fascinating shoot-out between two of the Premier League’s leading marksmen.

Lukaku has already scored four times in four appearances, including a perfectly-timed header to break Zenit Saint Petersburg’s stubborn resistance in the Champions League in midweek.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday: Wolves v Brentford, Aston Villa v Everton, Burnley v Arsenal, Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Southampton, Norwich v Watford.

Sunday: Brighton v Leicester, West Ham v Manchester United, Tottenham v Chelsea.