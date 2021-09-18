Football

Premier league | Ronaldo-driven Man United will look to bounce back

Catalyst: Manager Solskjaer will expect Ronaldo to keep his team’s good start going in the Premier League.  

All eyes are once again on Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United aims make amends for a shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys when the Premier League leader heads to West Ham on Sunday.

Second-placed Chelsea is behind United only on goals scored and will look to extend its unbeaten start in a London derby at Tottenham.

Liverpool and Manchester City will not expect to be troubled when Crystal Palace and Southampton visit Anfield and the Etihad respectively on Saturday.

Pressure on Arteta

But the pressure is on under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when the Gunners travel to fellow struggler Burnley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded an immediate response from United after the optimism engendered by Ronaldo’s return was punctured in Bern.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will go head to head with Tottenham’s Harry Kane in a fascinating shoot-out between two of the Premier League’s leading marksmen.

Lukaku has already scored four times in four appearances, including a perfectly-timed header to break Zenit Saint Petersburg’s stubborn resistance in the Champions League in midweek.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday: Wolves v Brentford, Aston Villa v Everton, Burnley v Arsenal, Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Southampton, Norwich v Watford.

Sunday: Brighton v Leicester, West Ham v Manchester United, Tottenham v Chelsea.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2021 6:30:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/premier-league-ronaldo-driven-man-united-will-look-to-bounce-back/article36525510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY