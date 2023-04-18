Premier League | Liverpool ends winless run by thrashing Leeds 6-1

April 18, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - LEEDS

Liverpool won for the first time in five English Premier League games after thrashing Leeds 6-1 on Monday.

Liverpool hadn't tasted victory in more than six weeks, since routing Manchester United 7-0.

But after Cody Gakpo's opener and Mohamed Salah's quickfire addition for a 2-0 halftime lead, Liverpool tore apart Leeds in the second half. Salah and Diogo Jota finished with a pair each, and Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score late.

Leeds halved the deficit two minutes after the break when Ibrahima Konate was caught in possession by Luis Sinisterra, who lifted his effort over goalkeeper Alisson to make it 2-1.

But the Leeds defense collapsed in familiar fashion, suffering consecutive heavy home defeats eight days after losing to Crystal Palace 5-1. Leeds has conceded 60 league goals, more than any other side,

Liverpool remained eighth in the standings, two points behind Brighton. Leeds' survival hopes were dealt another big blow by staying 16th, two points above the drop zone.

Best performance of the season: Klopp

Jurgen Klopp hailed what he called Liverpool's best performance of the season.

“The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute,” the Reds manager said. "It's already 6-1 and we lose the ball and we had four players chasing.

"From a counter-pressing point of view that was definitely the best game we've played this season, in possession probably as well.

“We were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. Mo's second was super play. Curtis (Jones) to Robbo (Andrew Robertson), then Cody (Gakpo) and then the ball to Mo. That was really good. There were lots of good moments."

Liverpool went ahead in the 34th minute in controversial fashion. Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to use his arm to control the ball when dispossessing Junior Firpo. But referee Craig Pawson allowed play to continue and there was no VAR intervention after Alexander-Arnold received a return pass from Salah before crossing low for Gakpo to turn home.

There was nothing controversial about the visitors’ second goal. Jota robbed Weston McKennie in midfield and slipped in Salah, who smashed a left-footed finish into the top corner from the left edge of the penalty area.

The visitors had struck twice in four minutes from their first two chances to assume full control by halftime.

Leeds then hauled itself back two minutes after the restart. Ibrahima Konate was caught in possession by Sinisterra and the Colombian showed strength and composure to dink a neat finish over Alisson.

But Liverpool restored the two-goal lead five minutes later. Jota raced on to Jones’ defense-splitting pass and curled a first-time shot beyond Illan Meslier.

Leeds struck a post through Brenden Aaronson’s long-range effort and Salah had an effort ruled out for offside after a VAR check before Liverpool put the result beyond doubt in the 64th.

Robertson's cross was helped on by Gakpo and the unmarked Salah converted his 15th league goal at the far post.

Liverpool rubberstamped its superiority with a fifth goal through Jota’s scuffed finish from Jordan Henderson’s cross in the 73rd.

The rout was completed in the final minute, with substitute Nunez's clinical finish from Alexander-Arnold's pass ruled onside by VAR.