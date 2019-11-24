Premier League football | City battles back to beat Chelsea

Manchester City kept Premier League leader Liverpool in its sights on Saturday after battling back to beat Chelsea.

N’Golo Kante gave the visitors a deserved lead midway through the first half at the Etihad but City hit back with a deflected shot from Kevin De Bruyne and a trademark Riyad Mahrez strike to win 2-1.

Pep Guardiola’s men were never entirely comfortable with a one-goal lead but their margin of victory could have been greater as Raheem Sterling found the bottom corner deep into stoppage time, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Lowest possession

City’s possession figure of 46.74 % is the lowest recorded by a side managed by Pep Guardiola in any of his 381 top-flight matches in charge.

“It was a top game against a top side,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Chelsea have been big quality for the past 20 years. When they went ahead in the best moments they had we scored through Kevin De Bruyne. Then we missed a lot of chances.”

Guardiola sounded the alarm over all-time top-scorer Sergio Aguero, who limped off in the second half, saying he feared his injury could be “bad”.

