Premier league | City on the rampage

Easy wins for Arsenal, Tottenham

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Arsenal and Tottenham were also comfortable winners on Sunday.

Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.

Leicester was blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes before it produced a stirring second half fightback thanks to James Maddison.

The midfielder pulled a goal back before leading a break finished off by Ademola Lookman.

Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3 when he bundled home from close range after Ederson could only turn Maddison’s shot onto the bar.

But City quickly restored some order as Aymeric Laporte powered home from a corner and Sterling rounded off the scoring from close range.

Arsenal consolidated its position in fourth with a routine 5-0 win at rock bottom Norwich.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney put the result beyond much doubt before half-time.

Saka added a second before Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe rounded off a fifth consecutive win for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Spurs moved up to fifth, six points behind its north London rival but with three games in hand, after easing past a depleted Crystal Palace.

Palace’s request for the game to be postponed was dismissed by the Premier League despite a coronavirus outbreak that left it without manager Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles were still able to field a strong side that featured just one change from their previous outing.

However, a rejuvenated Spurs under Antonio Conte never looked back after scoring twice in two minutes just after the half hour.

Harry Kane swept home just his third Premier League goal of the season before Lucas Moura powered in a header.

Palace’s task was made even tougher when Wilfried Zaha was stupidly sent-off for two bookable offences before half-time.

Son Heung-min added a third 16 minutes from time.

West Ham’s bid for the top four is falling apart fast as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.

The results: Manchester City 6 (De Bruyne 5, Mahrez 14-pen, Gundogan 21, Sterling 25-pen, 87, Laporte 69) bt Leicester 3 (Maddison 55, Lookman 59, Iheanacho 65); Norwich 0 lost to Arsenal 5 (Saka 6, 67, Tierney 44, Lacazette 84-pen, Smith Rowe 90); Tottenham 3 (Kane 32, Moura 34, Son 74) bt Crystal Palace 0; West Ham 2 (Antonio 49, Benrahma 64) lost to Southampton 3 (Elyounoussi 8, Ward-Prowse 61-pen, Bednarek 70).