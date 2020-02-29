Norwich boosts survival bid; Lazio goes atop Serie A

Brendan Rodgers admitted he was “bitterly disappointed” to see Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal disallowed before Jamal Lewis fired bottom club Norwich to a 1-0 win over Leicester on Friday.

Daniel Farke’s side ended a four-game winless run as it took three points for just the second time in 15 league matches.

Norwich was in danger of being cast adrift in the relegation battle but, aided by the VAR decision to chalk off Iheanacho’s goal for handball, it has renewed hope of avoiding the drop thanks to Lewis’s fine finish in the second half at Carrow Road.

Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said on Saturday.

Other matches called off are AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia, all scheduled for Sunday, and Saturday’s clash between Udinese and Fiorentina.

The games will now be played on May 13.

Meanwhile, Lazio went top of Serie A with a 2-0 win over Bologna in one of the five unaffected matches.

The results: Premier League: Brighton 0 lost to Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 70); Bournemouth 2 (Lerma 54, King 57) drew with Chelsea 2 (Alonso 33, 85); Newcastle 0 drew with Burnley 0; West Ham 3 (Bowen 15, Haller 40, Antonio 54) bt Southampton 1 (Obafemi 31).

La Liga: Eibar 3 (Charles 27, 48, Orellana 84) bt Levante 0

Serie A: Lazio 2 (Luis Alberto 18, Joaquin Correa 21) bt Bologna 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 1 (Sancho 15) bt Freiburg 0; Hoffenheim 0 lost to Bayern Munich 6 (Gnabry 2, Kimmich 7, Zirkzee 15, Coutinho 33, 47, Goretzka 62); Mainz 2 (Quaison 29, Onisiwo 37) bt Paderborn 0; Augsburg 2 (Loewen 57, Finnbogason 83) lost to Bor. Monchengladbach 3 (Bensebaini 49, Stindl 53, 79).

Friday: Premier League: Norwich 1 (Lewis 70) bt Leicester 0.

La Liga: Real Sociedad 1 (Januzaj 60) bt Real Valladolid 0.

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf 3 (Karaman 6, 45+1, Thommy 9) drew with Hertha Berlin 3 (Thommy 64-og, Cunha 66, Piatek 75-pen).