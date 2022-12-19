  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup.

December 19, 2022 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Doha

AFP
Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

Lionel Messi crowned his glittering career with victory in the World Cup on Sunday as Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages.

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup.

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 36th minute.

Messi then seemed to have decided the contest in Argentina’s favour once and for all when he converted a rebound in the 109th minute.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.