Football

Mario Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar's Al-Duhail

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic in action

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic in action   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

He was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.

Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website on Tuesday. The move ends speculation that the 33-year-old Mandzukic was a possible target for Manchester United.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.

Also read: Candid shots from the photographer caught under the Croatian victory pile

Mandzukic was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018. He scored in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Football
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 9:48:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/mario-mandzukic-leaves-juventus-for-qatars-al-duhail/article30394107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY