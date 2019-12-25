Mario Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar's Al-Duhail

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.
Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website on Tuesday. The move ends speculation that the 33-year-old Mandzukic was a possible target for Manchester United.
“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.
Mandzukic was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018. He scored in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.
