Manchester United condemns ‘mindless idiots’ for racial abuse

Manchester United says it is disgusted by the online racial abuse targeted at players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following its 2-1 home loss to last-placed Sheffield United.
The perpetrators were “anonymous mindless idiots,” Man United said on Thursday in a statement.
Sheffield United's winning goal on Wednesday at Old Trafford in the English Premier League struck Tuanzebe's outstretched leg and went in off the underside of the crossbar.
Abuse targeting the players, who are both Black, included racist terms and emojis on their most recent Instagram posts.
“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game,” the team said without identifying the players.
We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.” The club said it has “zero tolerance” of any form of racism or discrimination.
“Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.” Captain Harry Maguire was among the supportive voices online, saying “UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it.”
United next plays at Arsenal on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath