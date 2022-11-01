Football

Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku . File.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku . File. | Photo Credit: AP

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.”

The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar.

Lukaku, who is Belgium's first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in the Italian league on Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
soccer
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 11:07:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/lukaku-injured-again-in-major-world-cup-concern-for-belgium/article66083459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY