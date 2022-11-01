Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

AP November 01, 2022 23:05 IST

AP November 01, 2022 23:05 IST

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku . File. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup. Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.” The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar. Lukaku, who is Belgium's first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in the Italian league on Saturday.



Our code of editorial values