Football

Lionel Messi given three month suspension after 'corruption' outburst

Argentina's Lionel Messi. File photo

Argentina's Lionel Messi. File photo   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward had accused the soccer body “corruption”

Soccer body CONMEBOL suspended Lionel Messi from international matches with Argentina for three months because of accusations of corruption he made at the latest Copa America.

The South American body also said Friday that it fined the superstar in $50,000 for his comments after Argentina’s 2-1 win against Chile in the third-place playoff of the tournament in July.

Messi and Argentina can still appeal the decision, which stops the striker from playing in four friendlies this year.

The 32-year-old will not play for Argentina matches in September against Chile and Mexico, plus another two in October versus Germany and another adversary to be picked.

Neither Messi nor Argentina’s soccer association have made comments about CONMEBOL’s decision.

Messi is already suspended from the first match of the South American World Cup qualifiers next March because of the apparently undeserved red card he received against Chile.

The Argentine was sent off for only the second time in his career after a shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel, who also was ejected.

Messi avoided the medal ceremony in protest and later said Argentina “shouldn’t take part in this corruption.”

The Argentinian also said the tournament was set for hosts Brazil to win.

Messi had already complained against Copa Amşrica refereeing after Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinals.

When asked if he feared being suspended for his comments, he said “the truth needed to be told.” Messi later sent an apology to CONMEBOL for his remarks.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 7:10:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/lionel-messi-given-suspension-after-corruption-outburst/article28804667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY