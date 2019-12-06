Kisekka is Gokulam’s saviour

Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka’s clinical finish helped table-topper Gokulam Kerala FC beat Indian Arrows side by a solitary goal in an I-League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday.

The Arrows gave the in-form Gokulam a mighty scare, particularly after the latter had to play the last 15 minutes of the match with 10 men.

Missed chances

Gokulam started strongly and both Joseph and Kisekka missed a couple of sitters in the opening 20 minutes of the game. The Arrows, however, found their groove and Vikram was impressive with his runs down the right.

Gokulam took the lead within five minutes of resumption. A long ball found Kisekka on the top of the Arrows box on the right. The Ugandan got away from his markers in a flash and neatly placed the ball at the left-hand corner of the Arrows net.

In the 76th minute, a wonderful Gokulam move resulted in a Joseph header deflecting off an Arrows defender and going in, but Samik brought off a brilliant save.

Five minutes later, Andre Ettienne was sent off after brought down an onrushing Aman Chetri.

The results: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Henry Kisekka 49) bt Indian Arrows 0.

At Imphal: Neroca FC 1 (Ousmane Diawara 28) bt Aizawl FC 0.