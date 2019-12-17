ISL: NEUFC, BFC match now open to fans

A late decision by the Indian Super League (ISL) management to open up the Indira Gandhi Stadium to allow North East United FC host the visitor Bengaluru FC on Wednesday brought relief to the home fans.

With the previous match against Chennaiyin FC (scheduled on December 12) postponed because of political unrest in the region, the match against BFC was announced as a closed-door affair.

The improvement in the law and order situation in the city saw the NEUFC management sending a fresh request to ISL and prompting the management to revoke its earlier decision. The ticket sales opened for the fans around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and the match will kick-off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, which is one-and-half hours before its scheduled start.

The home side, which got a 10-day break since suffering a 3-0 loss to ATK at the same venue, will be looking to utilise the time in regrouping. The defending champion Bengaluru FC will also be eager to make amends, after losing by the odd goal in five to Mumbai City FC at home.

The host will be without its star striker Asamoah Gyan, who has left the country for treatment to an injury he suffered against ATK.

In the given circumstances, NEUFC will be looking with hope at the return of Uruguayan attacker Federico Gallego to fill up Gyan’s place.

For Bengaluru FC it will also be about getting its offensive in order and regain the winning rhythm.