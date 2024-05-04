ISL FINAL | Mumbai City regains crown with emphatic win over Mohun Bagan SG

May 04, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOLKATA

Mumbai City FC found the net thrice in the second half to first erase a goal’s deficit and then overwhelm the home favourite Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the final to regain the Indian Super League crown, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan enjoyed the lead in the first half when Jason Cummings found the target just before the break. Argentine forward Pereyra Diaz fetched the equaliser right after the interval before substitutes Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus struck once each to complete the triumph for Mumbai City, which last won the cup in 2020-21 beating the same opposition in Goa.

Mohun Bagan opened the scoring, much against the run of play, as a tired Mumbai City seemed to falter in its defensive organization towards the fag end of the first half.

Mohun Bagan started the build up through the left as Liston Colaco located Petratos with a short pass. The Australian forward unleashed a powerful right footer which the Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa blocked just to see the ball landing on the feet of Cummings positioned right near the spot.

The Mohun Bagan striker made no mistake in slotting the ball home while chipping it over Lachenpa.

Mumbai City, which enjoyed a commanding 66 per cent of possession, had at least three clear chances in the first 40 minutes. But with the Mohun Bagan defence keeping a compact shape, Mumbai City’s efforts failed to materialize.

Things changed drastically after the break when Mumbai City arrived with a greater resolve and showed more incisiveness to break Mohun Bagan’s defensive arrangement.

Diaz found the equaliser in the 53rd minute off a fine solo effort. Mohun Bagan strangely retracted into a shell after the equaliser as Bipin Singh, substituted in the 68th minute, gave Mumbai City the lead in the 81st minute. Vojtus, who replaced an injured Diaz in the 71st minute, completed Mumbai City’s win in injury-time.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 1 (Cummings 44) lost to Mumbai City FC 3 (Diaz 53, Bipin 81, Vojtus 90+7).