ISL: FC Goa confirms Sandesh Jhingan's right knee injury

February 01, 2024 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa shared defender Sandesh Jhingan's injury update on Tuesday.

The Indian international sustained an injury to his right knee during the Blue Tigers' third and final group-stage match against Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

After the injury, Jhingan has been recommended not to participate in competitive matches by medical professionals after undergoing a thorough series of examinations.

The 30-year-old defender integrated into the Goa-based club's lineup during the summer transfer window, forging a formidable partnership with Odei Onaindia at the centre-back position.

"FC Goa regret to announce that defender Sandesh Jhingan has suffered an injury to his right knee while on duty with the senior Indian National Men's team in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Following the injury, Sandesh has undergone a thorough series of examinations and the initial indications suggest a period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery. @SandeshJhingan and the Club are truly grateful for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes from the fans, and updates on his progress will be provided in due course," FC Goa wrote on X while giving updates on Jhingan's injury.

His exceptional leadership qualities were evident in the ISL as he played a pivotal role in securing six clean sheets out of ten matches.

Throughout the ongoing ISL season, he showcased his defensive prowess with five interceptions, four blocks, and an impressive 56 clearances.

Meanwhile, his injury just before the resumption of the ongoing ISL season is a significant setback for the team, which is fervently pursuing the ISL League Shield.

The ISL club will consult with the medical professionals to examine Jhingan's condition and find out the most effective course of action for his rehabilitation. However, the Gaurs have not provided an exact date for his return.