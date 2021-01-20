I-League | Aizawl downs Gokulam Kerala

Former champion Aizawl FC picked up its first win of the tournament as it beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture at the Mohun Bagan ground on Wednesday.
Aizawl took the lead late in the first half when MC Malsawmzuala scored a penalty.
Lalrammawia doubled the lead for Aizawl in the final quarter of the action.
Gokulam had a placid opening half, where Aizawl FC created most of the chances.
The goal came in the 40 minute after Malsawmzuala was tripped inside the Gokulam box by its Ghanaian defender Awal Mohammed.
Failing to equalise
Gokulam Kerala had a chance to equalise in the 44th minute but the crosspiece prevented Sharif Mohammad’s free-kick from going in.
Gokulam earned more chances after the break but failed to convert any.
Lalrammawia settled the issue for Aizawl FC in the 76th minute when he volleyed home a nicely curled corner from Lalengmawia.
The result:
Aizawl FC 2 (MC Malsawmzuala 40-pen, Lalrammawia 76) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 0.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath