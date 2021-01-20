I-League | Aizawl downs Gokulam Kerala

The former champion’s first win

Former champion Aizawl FC picked up its first win of the tournament as it beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture at the Mohun Bagan ground on Wednesday.

Aizawl took the lead late in the first half when MC Malsawmzuala scored a penalty.

Lalrammawia doubled the lead for Aizawl in the final quarter of the action.

Gokulam had a placid opening half, where Aizawl FC created most of the chances.

The goal came in the 40 minute after Malsawmzuala was tripped inside the Gokulam box by its Ghanaian defender Awal Mohammed.

Failing to equalise

Gokulam Kerala had a chance to equalise in the 44th minute but the crosspiece prevented Sharif Mohammad’s free-kick from going in.

Gokulam earned more chances after the break but failed to convert any.

Lalrammawia settled the issue for Aizawl FC in the 76th minute when he volleyed home a nicely curled corner from Lalengmawia.

The result:

Aizawl FC 2 (MC Malsawmzuala 40-pen, Lalrammawia 76) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 0.