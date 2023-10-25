HamberMenu
Bengaluru FC and FC Goa play out a goalless draw

October 25, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
BFC’s Sunil Chhetri, left, in action against FC Goa.

BFC’s Sunil Chhetri, left, in action against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

BFC’s Suresh Singh Wangjam in action.

BFC’s Suresh Singh Wangjam in action. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Goa, which came into the game on the back of three wins on the bounce, dropped its first points of the season but still remained top of the table (10 points). Bengaluru FC kept its first clean sheet and is ninth (four points).

The home side came close to scoring twice in the opening half, on both occasions through midfielder Javi Hernandez. The Spaniard managed to get a shot on target on his first attempt, which was saved by Arshdeep Singh in the Goa goal.

Later, played through by Roshan, the 34-year-old managed to control the ball but was shrugged off by Seriton Fernandes. Borges’ half-volley, which was parried away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, was Goa’s best effort of the first period.

After the break, BFC saw shots from Rohit Danu and Namgyal Bhutia saved in the opening five minutes. At the other end, Borges came close again, but skewed his shot wide of the frame from a tight angle.

The result:

Bengaluru FC 0 drew with FC Goa 0.

