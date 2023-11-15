HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Injured Mitoma out of Japan World Cup qualifiers

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for his country and emerged as one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League

November 15, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Tokyo

AFP
Kaoru Mitoma. File

Kaoru Mitoma. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan suffered a blow on the eve of World Cup qualifying with Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma ruled out with injury, the football association said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for his country and emerged as one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League.

But coach Hajime Moriyasu must do without him when Japan begin the long road to the 2026 World Cup at home to Myanmar on Thursday, followed by Syria on Tuesday in Jeddah.

The Japan Football Association did not reveal the nature of the injury.

"Since this is a World Cup qualifier I joined the team believing in my potential to contribute," Mitoma said in a JFA statement.

"But unfortunately, seeing as I won't be able to play at 100 percent, I've decided to let my teammates play on my behalf, as much as I regret doing so.

"For now, I will work hard on recovering as soon as possible."

Mitoma came on as a second-half substitute in Brighton's 1-1 home draw against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.