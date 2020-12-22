Indian Super League | Four goals but no winner

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) slugged it out in an eventful Indian Super League (ISL) contest which ended 2-2 at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Odisha scored through Diego Mauricio (23rd minute) and Cole Alexander (67) while Benjamin Lambot (45+1) and Kwesi Appiah (65) found the target for NEUFC.

NEUFC remained fourth with 11 points from eight games while Odisha stood second from bottom with two points from seven.

The result: Odisha FC 2 (Mauricio 23, Alexander 67) drew with NEUFC 2 (Lambot 45+1, Appiah 65).

Wednesday’s match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.