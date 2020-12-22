Football

Indian Super League | Four goals but no winner

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) slugged it out in an eventful Indian Super League (ISL) contest which ended 2-2 at Bambolim on Tuesday.

Odisha scored through Diego Mauricio (23rd minute) and Cole Alexander (67) while Benjamin Lambot (45+1) and Kwesi Appiah (65) found the target for NEUFC.

NEUFC remained fourth with 11 points from eight games while Odisha stood second from bottom with two points from seven.

The result: Odisha FC 2 (Mauricio 23, Alexander 67) drew with NEUFC 2 (Lambot 45+1, Appiah 65).

Wednesday’s match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 10:34:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/indian-super-league-four-goals-but-no-winner/article33397001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY