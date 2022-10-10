Football

Hero ISL 2022/23 | Hyderabad FC play out 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC players celebrate Halicharan Narzary’s goal.

Hyderabad FC players celebrate Halicharan Narzary’s goal. | Photo Credit: ISL

Defending champions Hyderabad FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League season here on Sunday.

Joao Vitor (45th-minute penalty and 76th-minute) and Halicharan Narzary (51st) scored for Hyderabad. Mumbai City benefitted from Hyderabad defender Chinglensana Singh's 23rd-minute own goal before Greg Stewart (68th) and Alberto Noguera (85th) scored a goal each to level the match.

Hyderabad were playing their opening home match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune due to the ongoing renovation work on the pitch at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad.


