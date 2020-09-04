Gaya gives Spain last-gasp draw with Germany

Ansu Fati becomes the second youngest player to ever play for La Roja

Jose Luis Gaya snatched a late point for Spain in its UEFA Nations League match against Germany on Thursday.

Germany was seconds away from victory in the League A, Group 4 clash after Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner gave the host a second-half lead, only for Gaya to tap home a Rodrigo Moreno header in the sixth minute of added time.

The results: League A: Group 4: At Stuttgart: Germany 1 (Werner 51) drew with Spain 1 (Gaya 90+6). At Lviv: Ukraine 2 (Yarmolenko 14, Zinchenko 68) bt Switzerland 1 (Seferovic 41).

League B: Group 3: At Sivas: Turkey 0 lost to Hungary 1 (Szoboszlai 80). At Moscow: Russia 3 (Dzyuba 48-pen, 81, Karavaev 69) bt Serbia 1 (A. Mitrovic 78).

Group 4: At Sofia: Bulgaria 1 (Kraev 56) drew with Rep. of Ireland 1 (Duffy 90+3). At Helsinki: Finland 0 lost to Wales 1 (Moore 80).

League C: Group 3: At Parma (Italy): Moldova 1 (Nicolaescu 20) drew with Kosovo 1 (Kololli 71). At Ljubljana: Slovenia 0 drew with Greece 0.

League D: Group 1: At Riga: Latvia 0 drew with Andorra 0.