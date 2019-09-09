French President apologises to Albania on wrong anthem at football game

Albania’s Prime Minister says French President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to him after the wrong national anthem was played ahead of a European Championship qualifier between the two countries on Saturday.
Edi Rama tweeted Sunday that Macron expressed “his sincere apology for the scandalous gaffe of the French Football Federation with our National Flag anthem!”
France won the Group H game in Paris 4-1.
Albanian players looked bemused and fans angry when Andorra’s anthem was played instead of Albania’s. Andorra is in the same qualifying group as France and Albania.
The start of the match at Stade de France was delayed for about 10 minutes, and the right anthem then played.
Another incident occurred when the stadium announcer mixed up Armenia which is not in the same group with Albania.
France’s next opponent is Andorra at home on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor