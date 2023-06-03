FA Cup Final 2022/23 | Manchester United takes on Manchester City without injured Antony

June 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece.

City are looking to complete a domestic double and the second part of a historic treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

United’s class of 1998/99 are the only side to ever win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

On top of preserving that feat, victory for Erik ten Hag’s men would round off a fine first season for the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February and will return to the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola stood by his vow to start second choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over Ederson as he had started in every previous round of the FA Cup.

After resting players for his side’s final three Premier League games, City are otherwise at full strength as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland return in attack.

The teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (c), Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Manchester United (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Coach: Erik ten Hag (NED)