FA Cup 2022/23: What is the history, third-round schedule, and prize money of the world’s oldest national football cup competition?

January 06, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition ever, having first started in the year 1871. It has gone on to become a major competition in England wherein the clubs from lower and higher divisions compete, ranging from the lowest league in England, to level nine, the Premier League.

The Emirates FA Cup hosts more than 700 football clubs, and the semi-finals and final is traditionally played in the country’s Wembley stadium.

Arsenal F.C. holds the record for the highest number of FA Cup wins, having won the competition 14 times, most recently in 2020 when they beat Chelsea.

Liverpool F.C. is the defending champions for this season having beaten Chelsea in a thrilling encounter last year. The tie went to penalty shootouts, with both teams ending up taking 10 penalty kicks apiece before, Chelsea’s goalkeeper missed the team’s last penalty.

Here are all the important details of England’s major cup competition.

FA Cup 2022/23 third round draw, fixtures, kickoff times (IST)

January 7

Manchester United vs Everton, 1:30 am

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, 6.00 pm

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City, 6.00 pm

Gillingham vs Leicester City, 6.00 pm

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, 6.00 pm

Reading vs Watford, 6.00 pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, 6.00 pm

Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 6.00 pm

Chesterfield vs West Brom, 6.00 pm

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley, 6.00 pm

Bournemouth vs Burnley, 6.00 pm

Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 6.00 pm

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest, 6.00 pm

Hull City vs Fulham, 6.00 pm

Millwall vs Sheffield United, 6.00 pm

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland, 6.00 pm

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham, 6.00 pm

Brentford vs West Ham, 11.00 pm

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion, 11.00 pm

Coventry City vs Wrexham, 11.00 pm

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic, 11.00 pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United, 11.30 pm

January 8

Liverpool vs Wolves, 1:30 am

Bristol City vs Swansea City, 6.00 pm

Derby County vs Barnsley, 6.00 pm

Cardiff City vs Leeds United, 7.30 pm

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City, 7.30 pm

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers, 7.30 pm

Stockport County vs Walsall, 7.30 pm

Aston Villa vs Stevenage, 10.00 pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 10.00 pm

January 10

Oxford United vs Arsenal, 1:30 am

FA Cup round schedule 2022-23

Each round will take place over the following weekends, with the day of the final confirmed for Saturday, June 3.

Third Round: January 7, 2023

Fourth Round: January 28, 2023

Fifth Round: March 1, 2023

Quarterfinal: March 18, 2023

Semifinal: April 22, 2023

Final: June 3, 2023

FA Cup prize money: How much do clubs receive?

All clubs automatically receive £105,000 from the FA’s competition prize fund if they progress to round four.

That amounts to small change for the big teams of the Premier League but can be a significant figure for clubs operating lower down the football pyramid.

First round qualifying winners: £2,250

First round qualifying losers: £750

Second round qualifying winners: £3,375

Second round qualifying losers: £1,125

Third round qualifying winners: £5,625

Third round qualifying losers: £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners: £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers: £3,125

First round proper winners: £41,000

Second round proper winners: £67,000

Third round proper winners: £105,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Semi-final winners: £1 million

Final runners-up: £1m

Final winners: £2m