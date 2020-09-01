First Clasico on Oct. 25

The first games of the new season will be played on the weekend of September 12

Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season at Camp Nou on October 25, after the LaLiga fixtures were announced on Monday.

The two will then face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11, with Zinedine Zidane’s side looking to defend the Spanish league title it won in July.