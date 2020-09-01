Football

First Clasico on Oct. 25

Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season at Camp Nou on October 25, after the LaLiga fixtures were announced on Monday.

The first games of the new season will be played on the weekend of September 12.

The two will then face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11, with Zinedine Zidane’s side looking to defend the Spanish league title it won in July.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 11:19:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/first-clasico-on-oct-25/article32499641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story