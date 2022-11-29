FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador v Senegal | Starting line-ups released

November 29, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro’s starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans’ chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador’s good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

With defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate still out injured, Ciss adds steel. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr provide width to an attack without Sadio Mane, whose injury absence in Qatar has been a massive blow to their last-16 chances.

Team

Ecuador (4-4-2):

Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco; Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia (captain)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (ARG)

Senegal (4-3-3):

Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

(With input from agencies)