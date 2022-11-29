  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador v Senegal | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

November 29, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A match official checks the goal-line technology prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

A match official checks the goal-line technology prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro’s starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans’ chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador’s good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Senegal players inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Senegal players inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate still out injured, Ciss adds steel. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr provide width to an attack without Sadio Mane, whose injury absence in Qatar has been a massive blow to their last-16 chances.

Team

Ecuador (4-4-2):

Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco; Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia (captain)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (ARG)

Senegal (4-3-3):

Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

(With input from agencies)

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar / Ecuador / Senegal / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.