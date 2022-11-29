FIFA World Cup 2022 | Netherlands beats host Qatar 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts

November 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday. The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host in the FIFA World Cup history to lose all three of its group matches. Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup and also finished third in 2014, while Qatar was making its tournament debut. The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Cody Gakpo’s 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over World Cup hosts Qatar at halftime in their last Group A match on Tuesday as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.

Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen’s pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings. Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.

Memphis Depay started his first game for the Netherlands at the World Cup on Tuesday as the Dutch look to confirm their last-16 place in their final Group A match against Qatar.

Depay, who came on as a substitute in his team’s first two matches, lined up alongside Cody Gakpo in attack while coach Louis van Gaal also tinkered with his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to provide more protection for playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

De Roon replaced Teun Koopmeiners while Depay comes in for Steven Bergwijn, having battled with a hamstring injury over the last months.

The hosts, who have been eliminated, made a single change with midfielder Abdelaziz Hastem replacing Karim Boudiaf, whose place he took with 20 minutes left of their last match against Senegal.

Teams

Netherlands (3-4-1-2):

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (captain), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

Coach: Louis van Gaal (NED)

Qatar (5-3-2):

Meshaal Barsham; Ismail Mohamad, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al Haydos (captain), Assim Madibo, Hatem Abdulaziz; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP)

Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

