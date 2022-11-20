FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs. Tunisia | Kick-off time, venue, stats, and predictions

November 20, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Denmark faces Tunisia in their first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, which can accommodate 40,000 people at once.

While Tunisia is competing in their fifth FIFA World Cup, they have never progressed to the knockout rounds. On the other hand, Denmark have progressed to the knockout rounds four out of the five times have played in this tournament.

Denmark and Tunisia have never faced each other in the World Cup. Their last match was in 2002 when Denmark defeated Tunisia 2-1 in a friendly.

When: Tuesday November 22, 6.30 p.m. IST

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Here are the squads and schedules of all teams

Key stats and facts

1. Denmark qualified for the World Cup by winning nine of 10 matches and conceding only three goals.

2. Tunisia have failed to reach the knock out stage in their five previous World Cup appearances.

3. In their five World Cup appearances, Denmark’s best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France.

4. Tunisia have won only two of 15 matches at the World Cup.

5. Denmark held 2018 World Cup champions France to a 0-0 draw in the group stage of that tournament.

(With input from agencies)