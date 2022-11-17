  1. EPaper
The Package | 32 Stories

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squads and schedules

Full squads and schedules of the 32 teams participating at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

November 17, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man smoking next to the logo of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament is displayed on a wall in Doha on October 23, 2022.

A man smoking next to the logo of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament is displayed on a wall in Doha on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20, with the first match to be played between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The squads of all 32 participating nations have been announced, and the teams are all set to begin their World Cup campaigns.

Also Read | Viewer’s guide for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

People take photos with the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha’s corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

People take photos with the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha’s corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

There are many notable absentees due to injuries, primarily due to the fact that the World Cup is taking place in the middle of the European club football season, where about 72% of players selected for the World Cup play.

Each participating nation is expected to name a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26 in their squads, three of which must be goalkeepers.

Check out the full squads, captains, coaches and fixtures of the teams in this package prepared by The Hindu.

ALSO READ
How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Brazil squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full France squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Argentina squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau
Proportion 2:3, Flag of Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Portugal and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full England squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Belgium squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Senegal squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Croatia and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Uruguay and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of South Korea and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Ghana and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Denmark squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Serbia and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Switzerland and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Cameroon and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Morocco and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Canada squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Japan squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Costa Rica full squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Tunisia squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Australia squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Saudi Arabia squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Poland squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Mexico squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Wales squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full United States of America squad and schedule

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Iran squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Ecuador squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Qatar squad and schedule

The Hindu Bureau

SHOW ALL (32 STORIES)

