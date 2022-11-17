November 17, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20, with the first match to be played between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The squads of all 32 participating nations have been announced, and the teams are all set to begin their World Cup campaigns.

There are many notable absentees due to injuries, primarily due to the fact that the World Cup is taking place in the middle of the European club football season, where about 72% of players selected for the World Cup play.

Each participating nation is expected to name a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26 in their squads, three of which must be goalkeepers.

