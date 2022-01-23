Euro leagues | Manchester United wins it late

Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham that lifted the team above its opponent into fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday.

The results:

Premier League: Everton 0 lost to Aston Villa 1 (Buendia 45+3).

Leeds 0 lost to Newcastle 1 (Shelvey 75); Manchester United 1 (Rashford 90) bt West Ham 0.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 45+1, Rutter 77) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Haaland 6, Reus 58, Raum 67-og.

On Friday: La Liga: Espanyol 1 (de Tomas 14) lost to Real Betis 4 (Iglesias 31-pen, 53, Rodriguez 36, Willian Jose 76) .

Serie A: Verona 2 (Caprari 38, Kalinic 85) bt Bologna 1 (Orsolini 14).

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 0 lost to Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Wimmer 5, Schoepf 27).