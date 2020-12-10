Football

ISL 2020 | East Bengal manages to earn its first point

Off you go! E ast Bengal’s Eugeneson gets the marching orders after collecting his second yellow card.  

A 10-man SC East Bengal secured its first point in this edition of the Indian Super League when it held Jamshedpur FC (JFC) to a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.

Two red cards and a host of bookings highlighted the action which failed to rise above mediocrity.

East Bengal was put on the back-foot early on when Eugeneson Lyngdoh received marching orders after collecting his second yellow card in the 25th minute.

Harsh decision

The decision seemed to be a bit harsh as the player had accidentally touched Jamshedpur’s Brazilian midfielder Alexandre De Lima while going for a clearance.

Jamshedpur defender Laldinliana Renthlei met with a similar fate in injury time.

Jamshedpur dominated the action and made a few good effective inroads but success eluded it in the striking zone.

The first chance came its way in the sixth minute when a nice through-pass from William Lalnunfela released Aniket Jadhav unmarked inside the East Bengal box. But the latter’s shoddy finish saw the ball sail over.

JFC striker’s Nerijus Valskis spectacular volley on a Laldinliana cross in the 29th minute missed the target by a whisker, while defender Stephen Eze’s header off a Aitor Monroy corner in the 38th minute came off the cross-piece.

Still barren

East Bengal put up a better show as compared to its previous three matches but the search for a good striker continues as the Kolkata team stayed at the bottom after finishing its fourth outing without a goal.

The result: SC East Bengal 0 drew with Jamshedpur FC 0.

