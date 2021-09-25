Durand Cup | Bengaluru FC beats Army Green

To meet FC Goa in the semifinals

Former Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind to down the regimental side Army Green 3-2 in the quarterfinal encounter of 130th Durand Cup football, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Army Green took the lead off a penalty scored by Lallawmkima before Wungngayam Muirang scored the equaliser for Bengaluru FC.

Leon Augustine and Namgyal Bhutia scored one each to give Bengaluru FC the required cushion as Army Green got one back towards the end through T.V. Vibin, who scored the second penalty coming the armymen’s way.

Bengaluru FC will meet ISL opponent FC Goa in the second semifinal scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Mohammedan Sporting and FC Bengaluru United will be locking horns in the first semifinal on Monday.

Salt Lake Stadium is the venue for both the matches.

The result:

Quarterfinal 4: Bengaluru FC 3 (WungngayamMuirang20, Leon Augustine 47, NamgyalBhutia 74) bt Army Green 2 (P.C. Lallawmkima 9-pen, T.V. Vibin T V 89-pen).